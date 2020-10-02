India records 1,095 more COVID-19 deaths, 81,484 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 2, 2020

India today reported 1,095 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 81,484 new cases of infection during the previous 24 hours as the spread of the deadly virus continued to cause concern in several parts of the country.

With these, the death toll due to the coronavirus in the country has gone up to 99,773 and the total number of cases of infection so far has jumped to 6,394,068.

On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,352,078 as of today.

The number of active cases has gone up by 1,512 since yesterday to 942,217.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,181 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 86,821 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 22 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 25 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 30 of the last 31 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 27 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 30 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 35 of the last 37 days, more than 60,000 cases on 51 of the last 52 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 64th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 34.205 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,021,765 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.277 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.84 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (207,791) and Brazil (144,680).

Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,095 new deaths reported in India today included as many as 394 in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, and 130 in Karnataka.

They were followed by 80 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, 66 in Tamil Nadu, 59 in West Bengal, 45 in Punjab, 41 in Andhra Pradesh, 40 in Delhi, 29 each in Chhattisgarh and Kerala, 20 each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, 17 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha, 14 each in Assam, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, 12 in Goa, ten each in Gujarat and Telangana, nine in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Jharkhand, four in Puducherry, three each in Ladakh and Tripura, two each in Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Sikkim, and one in Manipur.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Nagaland.

Of the total of 99,773 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 37,056, followed by 9,586 in Tamil Nadu, 8,994 in Karnataka, 5,869 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,864 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,401 in national capital Delhi, 5,017 in West Bengal, 3,460 in Gujarat, 3,451 in Punjab, 2,336 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,500 in Rajasthan, 1,402 in Haryana, 1,198 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,145 in Telangana, 986 in Chhattisgarh, 904 in Bihar, 859 in Odisha, 771 in Kerala, 721 in Jharkhand, 711 in Assam, 625 in Uttarakhand, 525 in Puducherry, 440 in Goa, 286 in Tripura, 195 in Himachal Pradesh, 164 in Chandigarh, 68 in Manipur, 61 in Ladakh, 53 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 51 in Meghalaya, 39 in Sikkim, 17 in Nagaland, 16 in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.

The total of 6,394,068 cases in India so far include the 99,773 patients who have died as well as the 5,352,078 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 942,217 as of this morning, up 1,512 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 78,877 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 83.70%, according to the data.

Of the total of 81,484 new cases of infection reported in the country today, Maharashtra accounted for 16,476, followed by 10,070 in Karnataka, 8,135 in Kerala, 6,751 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,688 in Tamil Nadu, 4,019 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,615 in Odisha, 3,275 in West Bengal and 3,037 in Delhi.

Other states have reported less than 3,000 cases each in the past 24 hours.

As far as total number of cases so far is concerned, Maharashtra tops the list with 1,400,922, followed by 700,235 in Andhra Pradesh, 611,837 in Karnataka, 603,290 in Tamil Nadu, 403,101 in Uttar Pradesh 282,752 in Delhi, 260,324 in West Bengal 222,734 in Odisha, 204,241 in Kerala and 195,609 in Telangana -- the ten most affected states.

