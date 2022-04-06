India records 1,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 71 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 6, 2022

India today recorded 1,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to show a decelerating trend across the country.

The 71 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 63 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 58 deaths, including 56 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The number of new cases had fallen below 1,000 for two days on Monday and Tuesday for the first time since April 18, 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic.

If the 63 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at eight today, higher than the two logged yesterday.

Of the eight deaths, four were reported in Maharashtra, three in Kerala and one in Uttar Pradesh. All other States and Union Territories registered zero deaths in this period.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,487 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,030,925 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,497,567 today, up 1,198 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 11,871 today, down 183 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 185.04 crore today, including 15.49 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.23% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.22%.

A total of 79.20 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.81 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

