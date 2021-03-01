India records 106 COVID-19 deaths, 15,510 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 1, 2021

India reported 106 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID1-19) and 15,510 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, with some states continuing to report a surge in fresh cases, even as the next phase of the vaccination drive against the virus began across the country today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here this morning at the start of the next phase of the vaccination drive, which will cover senior citizens (above the age of 60) and those above 45 years of age with specified co-morbidities.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," Modi said on micro-blogging site Twitter with a picture of himself taking the shot.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he added.

An official press release from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that all citizens, who are aged, or will attain the age of, 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register for the vaccination.

In addition, all such citizens who are aged, or will attain the age of, 45 years to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of 20 specified co-morbidities are also eligible to register, it said.

Registration opened at 9:00 am today on the COWIN 2.0 portal.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll so far has risen to 157,157 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,112,241.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 40 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 14 times in the past 28 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 48th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 34 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,786,457 as of this morning, up 11,288 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.06%.

The number of active cases rose by 4,116 in the last 24 hours to 168,627.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 113 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,752 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 114.067 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.530 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.605 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.551 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (513,091), Brazil (254,942) and Mexico (185,715).

NNN