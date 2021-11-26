India records 10,549 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, adds 488 more deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 26, 2021

India today recorded 10,549 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and added 488 more deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 488 deaths reported today included 328 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled.

India had yeserday posted 9,119 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 296 deaths including 273 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 328 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 160 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 467,468 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,555,431 today.

Of the 160 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 56, followed by 50 in Maharashtra, 17 in Tamil Nadu and 11 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 18 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,977,830, up 9,868 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.32%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went up by 193 to 110,133 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 120.27 crore, including 83.88 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.89% today, below 2% for the 63rd day and below 1% for the 12th consecutive day day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.89% today, below 2% for 53 consecutive days and below 1% for four days in a row.

