India records 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 10, 2022

India on Sunday recorded 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a decelerating trend across the country.

The 29 deaths logged today included 19 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 83 deaths, including as many as 72 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The number of new cases had fallen below 1,000 for two days on Monday and Tuesday for the first time since April 18, 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic.

If the 19 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at 10 today as compared to 11 yesterday.

Of these ten deaths, six were reported from Maharashtra, two from Kerala, and one each in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. All other States and Union Territories registered zero deaths in this period.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,685 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,035,271 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,502,454 today, up 1,194 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 11,132 today, down 233 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 185.70 crore today, including 14.38 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.25% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.23%.

A total of 79.38 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.18 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

