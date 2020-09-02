India records 1,045 more COVID-19 deaths, 78,357 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 2, 2020

India today recorded 1,045 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 78,357 new cases of infection as thedeadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has jumped to 66,333 and the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed past the 3.7-million mark to 3,769,523.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- was reported on August 19. The country reported 819 deaths yesterday

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 78,761 -- was reported on August 30. The country reported 69,921 fresh cases yesterday.

The country has reported a thousand-plus deaths on eight of the last 24 days and five of the last eight days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 18 of the last 21 days.

This is the 29th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 35th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 41st consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 51st consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection on six of the last seven days.

It has now reported more than 60,000 cases on 20 of the last 22 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 34th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,901,908 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 25.405 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll has crossed the 850,000-mark and stood at 850,535 this morning.

India is now placed third in the world both in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths due to the virus.

In terms of the total number of cases, it ranks third after the United States (6.073 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.950 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India ranks third after the US (184,664) and Brazi (122,596). Mexico, with 65,241 deaths so far, has moved down to the fourth spot.