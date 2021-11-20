India records 10,302 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 267 deaths

New Delhi, November 20, 2021

India today recorded 10,302 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 267 more deaths as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The 267 deaths reported today included 155 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the COVID-19 data of the past several months is being audited.

The country had yesterday logged 11,106 fresgh cases of COVID-19 infection and 459 deaths, including 327 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest numbers, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 8,204 in the last 27 days as a result of the ongoing data reconciliation.

Not counting the 155 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 112 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 465,349 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,499,925 today.

Of the 112 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 49, followed by 15 in Maharashtra and 13 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,909,708, up 11,787 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.29%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 1,752 to 124,868 today, the lowest in 531 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 115.79 crore, including 51.59 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.93% today, below 2% for the 57th day and below 1% for the sixth consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.96% today, below 2% for 47 consecutive days now and below 1% for the fifth consective day.

NNN