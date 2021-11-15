India records 10,229 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 15, 2021

India today logged 10,229 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 125 deaths, significantly lower than yesterday's number, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The country had recorded 11,271 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 285 deaths yesterday, including 151 previously unreported fatalities that have been added to the tally in Kerala as part of a reconciliation of the data of the past several months in the state.

Today's 125 deaths include 19 previously unreported deaths in Kerala. With this, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 7,161 in the last 23 days a result of the data audit.

Not counting the 19 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 106 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 463,655 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,447,536 today.

Of the 106 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 46, followed by 18 deaths in Maharashtra and 11 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,849,785, up 11,926 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.26% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down further by 1,822 to 134,096 today, the lowest in 523 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 112.34 crore, including 30.20 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.99% today, below 2% for the 52nd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.12% today, below 2% for 42 consecutive days now.

