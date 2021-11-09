India records 10,126 new COVID-19 cases in, 332 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 9, 2021

India today recorded 10,126 new cases of COV(D-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 332 more deaths, including 182 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala that have been added to the state's tally as a result of an ongoing audit of the data of the past several months.

Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 5,659 in the last 17 days as a result of the reconciliation of data.

The country had yesterday reported 11,451 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 266 deaths, including 180 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 182 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 150 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state recorded 5,404 new cases of infection and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,124 cases and 27 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 461,389 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,377,113 today.

Of the 150 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 80, followed by 15 in Maharashtra and 14 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,775,086, up 11,982 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.24% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 2,188 to 140,638 today, the lowest in 263 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 109.08 crore, including 59.08 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.25% today, below 2% for the 46th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.93% today, below 2% for 36 consecutive days now.

NNN