India posts 541 COVID-19 deaths, 41,831 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 1, 2021

India today posted 541 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 41,831 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, with Kerala alone accounting for nearly half of the new cases in this period.

Kerala recorded 20,624 new cases of infection and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 20,772 cases and 116 deaths reported yesterday. This is the fifth consecutive day that the state has registered more than 20,000 cases in a 24-hour period.

The country had registered 593 deaths and 41,649 new cases of infection yesterday.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the number of deaths in a single day has remained above the 500-mark. The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 35 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 55th consecutive day today. The number has, however, remained above 40,000 for five successive days now.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 424,351 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,655,824 today.

Of the 541 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, accounted for 225, followed by the 80 deaths in Kerala, 68 in Odisha, 37 in Karnataka, 26 in Tamil Nadu, 23 in andhra Pradesh, 19 in Assam, 15 in Manipur and 12 in Meghalaya.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There was one COVID-19 death in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,820,521 today, up 39,258 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.36%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country increased for the fifth consecutive day today, going up by 2,032 to 410,952 today. It had fallen below 400,000 last Tuesday for the first time since March 25.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 47.02 crore today, including 60,15,842 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.42% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.34% today.

