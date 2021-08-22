India posts 403 COVID-19 deaths, 30,948 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 22, 2021

India today posted 403 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 30,948 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as most parts of the country continued to witness a declining trend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had reported 375 COVID-19 deaths and 34,457 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been registering consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, witnessed a decline in the number of new cases, at 17,106 but it was still more than 55 per cent of the total cases reported in India in the last 24 hours. It also logged 83 of the 403 deaths in the country. The state had recorded 20,224 new cases and 99 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country remained below the 500-mark for the second day today after staying above that mark for two days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 55 consecutive days now. It has remained below 40,000 for the ninth successive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 434,367 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,424,234 today.

Of the 403 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 145, followed by 83 deaths in Kerala, 66 in Odisha, 23 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Karnataka, 15 in Assam, 13 in Andhra Pradesh, and 10 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, the number of new cases fell to 19 -- the lowest in a single day this year -- and no deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,636,469 today, up 38,487 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.57% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases fell for the seventh consecutive day, coming down by 7,942 to 353,398 today -- the lowest in 152 days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 58.14 crore, including 52,23,612 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.00% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.95% today, staying below 3% for the 27th consecutive day.

