India posts 382,315 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, new high of 3,780 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi, May 5, 2021

India today recorded 382,315 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and a new high of 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the pandemic continued to be a major cause of concern in many parts of the country.

At 382,315, the number of new cases of infection was higher than the 357,229 registered yesterday but lower than the record high of 401,993 on May 1.

The number of deaths today, at 3,780, is the highest in a single day since the pandemic began in India in late January last year. The previous high was 3,689 posted on May 2.

Meanwhile, tales of distress continued to pour in from around the country, especially from the rural areas in some states, and cities, with people continuing to grapple with acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and so on amidst the spiralling numbers of patients.

The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address these and related issues but clearly more needed to be done on these fronts.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is expected to make a difference in the coming days.

More States, meanwhile, imposed and extended lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

With today's numbers, the toll so far has climbed to 226,188 while the total number of cases rose to 20,665,148.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day and the 14th straight day that it has reported more than 2,000 deaths.

It is the 14th day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 382,315 new cases of infection recorded in India today, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 51,880, slightly higher than the 48,621 registered yesterday.

The number of deaths in the state in the last 24 hours shot up to 891 from 567 yesterday.

However, there was some improvement in the situation in Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, where the number of new cases fell to 2,554 -- lower than yesterday's 2,624 -- and the number of deaths was 62, lower than yesterday's 78.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there 107 deaths in Nagpur, 72 in Thane, 53 in Pune, 52 in Nashik, 42 each in Ahmednagar, Solapur, and Chandrapur, 38 each in Jalgaon and Kolhapur, 36 in Nanded and 30 in Sangli.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 19,953 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, higher than the 18,043 reported yesterday. However, the number of deaths was significantly lower at 338 from 448 registered yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone up to 16,951,731, up 338,439 from yesterday. The recovery rate went up to 82.03% from 81.90% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 40,096 in the last 24 hours to 3,487,229 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 153.977 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.223 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.512 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.856 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (578,481) and Brazil (411,588).

