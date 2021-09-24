India posts 318 COVID-19 deaths, 31,382 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 24, 2021

India today posted 318 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 31,382 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a decelerating trend in most states.

The country had reported 282 COVID-19 deaths and 31,923 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, recorded 19,682 new cases of infection and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 19,675 cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state accounted for more than 62% of the new cases and 47% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 87 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 13 days now but has stayed above 30,000 for two days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 446,368.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,594,803 today.

Of the 318 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 152, followed by 61 in Maharashtra, 27 in Tamil Nadu 15 in Karnataka, 12 in West Bengal, 11 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in Assam.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 18 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Five states reported one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,848,273, up 32,542 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.77% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country dropped by 1,478 to 300,162 today, the lowest in 188 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 84.15 crore today, including 72.20 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.07% today, below 3% for the 91st day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.00% today, below 3% for 25 consecutive days now.

