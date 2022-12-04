India posts 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 4, 2022

India on Sunday posted 226 new case of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Saturday's number -- and one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday logged 253 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.

The lone death registered today was in Odisha.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,628 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,673,392 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,138,235 today, up 293 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 68 to 4,529 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.93 crore today, including 48,716 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN