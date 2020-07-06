India participates in regional meeting on Afghanistan

New Delhi, July 6, 2020

India today participated in a meeting of regional partners on Afghanistan – 'Strengthening Consensus for Peace', hosted by the Government of Afghanistan.

The meeting , in which 20 countries and international organisations, including the United Nations, participated, was chaired by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

India was represented at the meeting by the Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Ghani thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending COVID-19 assistance to Afghanistan and for hosting SAARC leaders' meeting for coorinated efforts in the region.

Issues concerning Afghan peace and reconciliation process and support of the regional partners to an independent, unified, democratic and sovereign Afghanistan were discussed.

India, one of the largest development partners of Afghanistan, with commitment of more than $ 3 billion, reiterated the importance of an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, Afghan-controlled peace and reconciliation process, a press release from MEA said.

India expressed support for a constitutional order in Afghanistan, which would protect the interest of all sections of Afghan society, including women, children and minorities.

India highlighted the fact that, in order to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan, putting an end to terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens is an essential pre-requisite, the release added.

