India now self-reliant in measuring time within a range of a nanosecond, says Modi

New Delhi, January 4, 2020

Dedicating the National Atomic Timescale and ‘"Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali" to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India has become self-reliant in measuring time within the range of a nanosecond, making Indian Standard Time (IST) match the International Standard Time with the accuracy range of less than three nanoseconds.

The Prime Minister also laid the Foundation Stone of National Environmental Standards Laboratory through a video conference and delivered the inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave 2021.

The conclave was organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) to mark the 75th year of its inception with the theme "Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation".

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and Principal Scientific Advisor Vijay Raghavan were present on the occasion.

Modi said the Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali would help the industry to make quality products in sectors like heavy metals, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and textiles by drafting a "Certified Reference Material System". The NPL laboratory had coordinated an inter-laboratory programme on planning, preparation and dissemination of Certified Indian Reference Materials also named as Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravayas (BNDs). This would ensure high-quality measurement as well as to maintain the traceability of analytical measurement in order to fulfil the mandatory requirement of quality systems and of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Now the industry is moving towards Consumer Oriented Approach instead of Regulation Centric Approach. With these new standards, there was a campaign to bring global identity to local products in districts across the country, which will be of particular benefit to the MSME sector.

Expressing happiness over CSIR-NPL National Atomic Timescale, Modi said achieving the accuracy level of 2.8 nanosecond was a huge capability in itself. Now Indian Standard Time is matching the International Standard Time with an accuracy range of less than 3 nanoseconds. This will be a big help for organizations like ISRO who are working with cutting edge technology. Modern technology related to banking, railways, defence, health, telecom, weather forecast, disaster management and many similar sectors will be benefitted, he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the Indian scientists for successfully developing two Indian COVID vaccines in this new year. India’s COVID vaccination programme was the largest in the world and is about to be started. He lauded the scientific institutions in the country including CSIR for coming together to find solutions for every challenge faced by the country.

He urged CSIR to interact with school students to raise awareness about the efforts of the institute. It would inspire and motivate them to become scientists in future. He praised CSIR NPL for having played an important role in the evolution and evaluation in the development of the country. He said the conclave today would help to discuss the achievements of the past and help in preparing the institute to address future challenges. He urged the institute to come forward and play an important role in keeping with the new standards and new benchmarks to proceed towards forging a self-reliant India.

The Prime Minister remarked that as India’s timekeeper CSIR-NPL also has the responsibility to change the future of India. Over the decades, India was dependent on foreign standards for quality and measurement. But now India’s pace, progress, rise, image, and strength of India will be decided by its own standards. Metrology which is the science of measuring also sets the foundation for any scientific achievement.

“No research can proceed without measurement. Even our achievements should be measured on some scale. The credibility of the country in the world will be dependent on the reliability of its metrology. Metrology is like a mirror showing us our standing in the world, the scope for improvement. The goal to achieve a self-reliant India consists of quantity as well as quality. We should try to win the hearts of every customer who purchases Indian products, instead of just filling the world with Indian products. It should be ensured that Made in India products not only meet global demand but also get global acceptance,” he added.

Complying with the International standards will help the large foreign manufacturing companies coming to India to find a local supply chain. He said with the new standards the quality of both export and import would be ensured. It will also provide quality goods to the general consumer of India and reduce the problems faced by the exporter, Modi said.

"Historically, any country's progress is in direct correlation to its effort to promote science," he said.

He termed this the "value creation cycle" of Science, Technology and Industry. “A scientific invention creates technology and technology leads to industry development. Industry, in turn, invests further in science for new research. This cycle keeps on taking us in the direction of new possibilities. CSIR-NPL has played a major role in taking forward this value cycle,” he added.

“While India was moving towards a leading position in the field of environment, for technology and tools for measuring air quality and emission, the country was still dependent on others. This achievement will lead to self-reliance in the field and will lead to the creation of more effective and cheaper tools for pollution control. This will also enhance India’s share in the global market for technologies related to air quality and emission technology. We have achieved this by the continuous efforts of our scientists,” Modi said.

