India not only met Paris Agreement targets but also reduced emissions by 21%, says Modi

New Delhi, December 13, 2020

India has not only managed to achieve its Paris Agreement targets on checking environmental pollution by reducing emission intensity by 21% but also become the fourth largest in the world in renewable energy capacity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

In a message at the Climate Ambition Summit 2020, co-hosted by the United Nations, United Kingdom and France, in partnership with Chile and Italy on a virtual platform, Modi said, “We have reduced our emission intensity by 21% over 2005 levels. Our solar capacity has grown from 2.63 giga watts in 2014 to 36 giga watts in 2020. Our renewable energy capacity is the fourth largest in the world."

“It will reach 175 giga watts before 2022. We have an even more ambitious target now - 450 giga watts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. We have also succeeded in expanding our forest cover and safeguarding our biodiversity. On the world stage, India has pioneered two major initiatives, the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” he added.

“In 2047, India will celebrate 100 years as a modern, independent nation. To all my fellow residents of this planet, I make a solemn pledge today. Centennial India will not only meet its targets but will also exceed your expectations,” Modi said.

The Climate Action Summit was being held in the run-up to COP26, being hosted by the UK next November in Glasgow. It brought together leaders who were prepared to make new commitments to tackle climate change and deliver on the Paris Agreement, five years since it was adopted on December 12, 2015.

The agreement has three pillars, mitigation, adaptation and financial commitments for the participant nations.

