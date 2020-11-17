India, Luxembourg to hold virtual summit on November 19

New Delhi, November 17, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on November 19 during which the two leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship.

This will be the first stand-alone summit meeting between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Among other things, the two leaders will discuss ways of strengthening India-Luxembourg cooperation in the post-COVID world and also exchange views on international and global issues of mutual interest, it said.

India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high level exchanges in the recent past. The two Prime Ministers have met previously on three occasions.

NNN