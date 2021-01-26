India logs significantly lower COVID-19 numbers at 117 deaths, 9,102 new cases

New Delhi, January 26, 2021

India today reported significantly lower COVID-19 numbers with 117 deaths and 9,102 new cases of infection -- the lowest in more than seven months -- as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate across the country.

At 117, the number of deaths in a 24-hour period was the lowest since May 16, 2020 when the number was 103 in a total of 2,752 deaths till then.

The 9,102 fresh cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours was the lowest since June 3, 2020 when 8,909 new cases were registered in a total of 207,615 cases till then.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 153,587 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,676,838.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 30th consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for 13 consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 41st day in a row and below 20,000 for the 17th consecutive day today.

This is the first time since June 12, 2020 that the number of new cases of infection has dipped to below 10,000.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,345,985 as of this morning, up 15,901 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.90%.

The number of active cases went down by 6,916 to 177,266 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 131 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 13,203 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 99.718 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,139,928 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 25.293 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.871 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (420,972) and Brazil (217,664).

