India logs record daily rise of more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases, 3,523 deaths

New Delhi, May 1, 2021

India today logged a record daily rise of 401,993 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,523 deaths as the country rolled out the third phase of its vaccination drive that is aimed at covering all adults above the age of 18 years.

However, a shortage of vaccines meant that people in the age group of 18-45 would have to wait slightly longer for their turn in several states.

Healthcare and frontline workers, people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with co-morbities were among those groups covered in the earlier phases of the mega-vaccination drive. Later, everyone above 45 was covered.

Meanwhile, the Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address the acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen, ventilators and medicines witnessed in several cities across the country over the past many days amidst the spiralling numbers of new cases of infection.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is expected to make a difference in the coming days.

More States, meanwhile, imposed and extended lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

At 3,523, the the number of deaths reported today is more than the 3,498 reported yesterday but less than the record high of 3,645 registered the day before (April 29).

The 401,993 new cases logged today is the highest in a single day since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in India way back in late January last year. It is the first time the number has crossed the 400,000-mark. The country had reported the previous high of 386,452 new cases yesterday.

With today's numbers, the toll so far has climbed to 211,853 while the total number of cases has climbed past the 19-million mark to touch 19,164,969 today.

The country had crossed the 16-million mark on April 23, 17 million on April 26 and 18 million on April 29.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day and the tenth straight day that it has reported more than 2,000 deaths.

It is the tenth day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 401,993 new cases of infection reported today in India, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 62,619 cases. It also accounted for 828 of the 3,523 deaths in the country -- more than the 771 deaths reported yesterday. The 62,619 cases are less than 66,159 reported yesterday.

In Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, the number of deaths rose to 89 today from 82 yesterday but the number of new cases dropped to 3,888 today from 4,174 yesterday.

Among the other districts, there were 150 deaths in Pune, 44 in Nagpur, 40 in Solapur, 39 in Chandrapur, 37 in Thane, 34 in Nashik, 31 each in Ahmednagar and Yavatmal, and 30 in Satara.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 27,047 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, higher than the 24,235 recorded yesterday. The number of deaths, however, came down slightly to 375 from 395 yesterday.

Among the other states, Karnataka posted 48,296 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 37,199 in Kerala, 34,372 in Uttar Pradesh, 18,692 in Tamil Nadu, 17,411 in West Bengal, 17,354 in Andhra Pradesh, 17,155 in Rajasthan and 15,853 in Bihar.

As far as deaths are concerned, there were 332 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 269 in Chhattisgarh, 217 in Karnataka, 173 in Gujarat, 155 in Rajasthan, 122 in Uttarakhand, 120 in Jharkhand and 113 in Tamil Nadu.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 15,684,406, up 299,988 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate fell to 81.83% from 81.99% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 98,,482 in the last 24 hours to 3,268,710 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 151.409 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.180 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.345 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.659 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (576,232), Brazil (403,781) and Mexico (216,907).

NNN