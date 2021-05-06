India logs new highs of 3,980 COVID-19 deaths, 412,262 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, May 6, 2021

India today logged new highs of 3,980 deaths due to COVID-19 and 412,262 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing spread of the pandemic in several states remained a major cause of concern across the country.

The country had recorded 3,780 deaths and 382,315 cases of infection yesterday.

This is the second time that the total number of cases has crossed the 400,000-mark after touching 401,993 on May 1.

Meanwhile, tales of distress continued to pour in from around the country, especially from the rural areas in some states, with people continuing to grapple with acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and so on amidst the spiralling numbers of patients.

The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address these and related issues but clearly more needed to be done on these fronts.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is expected to make a difference in the coming days.

More States, meanwhile, imposed and extended lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus. Several experts and political leaders have called for a nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic.

This is the ninth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day and the 15th straight day that it has reported more than 2,000 deaths.

It is the 15th day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 412,262 new cases of infection recorded in India today, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 57,640, hi8gher than the 51,880 reported yesterday.

The state also accounted for 920 of the 3,980 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, higher than the 891 registered yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, reported 3,882 new cases of infection and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 2,554 cases and 62 deaths reported yesterday.

Among the other districts Maharashtra, there were 107 deaths in Nashik, 93 in Pune, 77 in Thane, 75 in Solapur, 57 in Nagpur, 40 in Nanded, and 32 in Raigad.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 20,960 new cases of infection and 311 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours as compared to 18,043 cases and 338 deaths posted yesterday.

In Karnataka, as many as 50,112 new cases of infection and 346 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Of these, Bengaluru, the state capital, accounted for 23,106 cases and 161 deaths, official data showed.

Other districts in Karnataka which reported more than a 1000 new cases in the last 24 hours were Mysuru with 2,790, Tumakur with 2,335, Udupi with 1,655, Mandya with 1,621, Haasan with 1,604, Kolar with 1,115, Kalaburagi 009 with 1,097, Bengaluru Rural with 1,033, Dharwad with 1,030 in Dharwad and Chikkamagaluru with 1,009.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in late January last year has risen to 230,168 while the total number of cases has crossed the 21-million mark to reach 21,077,410. The country had crossed the 20-million mark on May 4.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone past the 17-million mark to 17,280,844, up 329,113 from yesterday. The recovery rate has gone down slightly to 81.98% from 82.03% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 79,169 in the last 24 hours to 3,566,398 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 154.789 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.237 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.557 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.930 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (579,276) and Brazil (414,399).

NNN