India logs new highs of 2,767 COVID-19 deaths, 349,691 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 25, 2021

India today logged new highs of 2,767 deaths due to COVID-19 and 349,691 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Centre and the States continued to struggle with acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and some drugs amidst the spiralling numbers of patients.

Both the numbers of deaths and new cases of infection reported today are the highest since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in India in late January last year.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 2,000 deaths in a single day. It is the fourth day in a row that it has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

The country had recorded 2,624 deaths and 346,786 cases of infection yesterday.

This is the 12th consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. This is also the 11th consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

Of the 349,691 new cases of infection registered in India today, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected State -- accounted for 67,160. The State also accounted for 676 of the 2,767 deaths recorded today.

Mumbai, the State capital and also the financial hub of the country, reported 5,888 new cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Delhi, the national capital, 24,103 cases of infection and a new high of 357 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

Among the other States, Uttar Pradesh reported 38,055 new cases and 223 deaths in this period; Karnataka 29,438 cases and 208 deaths; Chhattisgarh 16,731 cases and 203 deaths; Gujarat 14,097 cases and 152 deaths; Jharkhand 5,152 cases and 110 deaths; Madhya Pradesh 12,918 cases and 104 deaths; Punjab 5,724 cases and 92 deaths; Uttarakhand 5,084 cases and 81 deaths; Tamil Nadu 14,842 cases and 80 deaths; Rajasthan 15,355 cases and 74 deaths; Haryana 10,491 cases and 60 deaths; West Bengal 14,281 cases and 59 deaths; Andhra Pradesh 11,698 cases and 37 deaths; and Kerala 26,685 cases and 25 deaths.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 192,311 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 16,960,172.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 14,085,110 as of this morning, up 217,113 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 83.04% from 83.48% yesterday.

The number of active cases has gone up by 129,811 in the last 24 hours to 2,682,751 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 146.111 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 3.096 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32,044 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.308 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (571,920), Brazil (389,492) and Mexico (214,853).

NNN