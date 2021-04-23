India logs new highs of 2,263 COVID-19 deaths, 332,730 cases of infection in 24 hours

New Delhi, April 23, 2021

India today logged new highs of 2,263 deaths due to COVID-19 and 332,730 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Centre and the States struggled to cope with the spiralling numbers of patients as well as severe shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting yesterday to review the oxygen suppy across the country and discussed ways and means to boost its availability. Senior officials briefed him on the efforts undertaken in the last few weeks to improve the supply of oxygen.

Modi spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects: increasing production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

The Prime Minister will hold more high-level meetings to review the COVID-19 situation today.

Both the numbers of deaths and new cases of infection reported today are the highest since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in India in late January last year.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 2,000 deaths in a single day. It is the second day in a row that it has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

The country had recorded 2,104 deaths and 314,835 cases of infection yesterday.

This is the tenth consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. This is also the ninth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

Of the 332,730 new cases of infection registered in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- by far the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 67,013 cases, slightly lower than the 67,468 recorded yesterday and below the record high of 68,631 registered on April 18.

For the second consecutive day, the State recorded 568 deaths due to COVID-19.

In Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, there were 7,367 new cases of infection and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there 73 deaths in Nagpur, 47 in Nanded, 37 in Yavatmal, 31 each in Raigad and Nashik and 30 in Ahmednagar.

National capital Delhi recorded new highs of 26,169 fresh cases of infection and 306 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the first time that the number of deaths in a single day has crossed 300.

Among the other States, Uttar Pradesh has reported 34,254 new cases of infection, Kerala 26,995, Karnataka 25,795, Chhattisgarh 16,750, Rajasthan 14,468, Gujarat 13,105, Tamil Nadu 12,652 and Madhya Pradesh 12,384.

These ten States account for 75% of the new cases registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

In terms of deaths, among the other States, Chhattisgarh logged 207, Uttar Pradesh 195, Gujarat 135, Karnataka 123, Jharkhand 106, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh 75 each and Tamil Nadu 59. Along with Maharashtra and Delhi, they account 82% of the deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive continued apace, with the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossing 13.54 crore as of yesterday evening.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 186,920 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has surged past 16 million to 16,263,695.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 13,648,159 as of this morning, up 193,279 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 83.91% from 84.45% yesterday.

The number of active cases has gone up by a whopping 137,188 in the last 24 hours to 2,420,616 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 144.741 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 3.071 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (31.928 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.167 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (570,321), Brazil (383,502) and Mexico (214,079).

NNN