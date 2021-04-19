India logs new highs of 1,619 COVID deaths, 273,810 cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 19, 2021

India today logged new highs of 1,619 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 273,810 fresh cases of infection as the pandemic continued to spread rapidly in Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and several other States.

As the crisis continued to grow, the Centre and the States unveiled new measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Among other things, the Central government has asked States to stop the supply of oxygen for industrial use as the demand for medical oxygen continued to increase.

In a bid to break the chain of transmission, more States and local authorities imposed night curfews, weekend curfews and other forms of restrictions. Several states also announced postponement of Class 12 Board and other examinations.

Both the numbers of deaths and new cases of infection in the last 24 hours are the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out in India in late January last year. The country had registered 1,501 deaths and 261,500 cases of infection yesterday.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. This is also the fifth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

With Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and some other States reporting a sudden surge in the number of cases in recent days, the country has logged more than a lakh new cases of infection in 24 hours for 13 consecutive days now and more than 150,000 cases for eight days in a row.

Of the 273,810 new cases of infection recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 68,631, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 and national capital Delhi with 25,462.

Maharashtra also accounted for 503 of the 1,619 deaths recorded in the country, followed by 170 in Chhattisgarh, 161 in Delhi, 127 in Uttar Pradesh and 110 in Gujarat.

Within Maharashtra, Pune district reported 12,707 new cases and 116 deaths, while Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, has registered 8,479 new cases and 53 deaths.

Chhattisgarh has reported 12,345 new cases of infection and Gujarat 10,340 cases.

Among the other States, Punjab has reported 4,957 cases and 68 deaths; Madhya Pradesh 12,248 cases and 66 deaths; Jharkhand 3,992 cases and 50 deaths; Tamil Nadu 10,723 new cases and 42 deaths; Rajasthan 10,514 cases and 42 deaths; and West Bengal 8,419 cases and 28 deaths.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 178,769 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has surged past 15 million to touch 15,061,919.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 12,953,821 as of this morning, up 144,178 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 86.00% from 86.62% yesterday.

The number of active cases has gone up by a whopping 128,013 in the last 24 hours to 1,929,329 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 141.405 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past three million to 3.019 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (31.669 million) and ahead of Brazil (13.943 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (567,217), Brazil (373,335) and Mexico (212,339).

