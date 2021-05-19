India logs new high of 4,529 COVID-19 deaths, 267,334 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, May 19, 2021

India today logged a new high of 4,529 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours along with a slight increase in the number of fresh cases of infection to 267,334 as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to have decelerated in several states but still remained a cause of concern.

At 4,529, the number of deaths is the highest in a single day since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January last year. The country had reported 4,329 deaths yesterday.

The number of daily deaths has been going up for four days now, reversing a four-day downtrend.

At 267,334, the number of new cases in a 24-hour period is slightly higher than the 263,533, reversing a five-day downward trend. The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the tenth consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark and the third successive day that it has remained below 300,000.

But, while the daily numbers are falling in several states, they are still at high levels, which means that the lockdowns and other restrictions put in place in various states would continue for some more time. In fact, more and more states are extending the restrictions in place.

There is also serious concern about the spread of the pandemic to peri-urban, rural and tribal areas in several states.

There has been improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in many places and the Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address various issues like shortages of hospital beds, medicines and so on.

Aid from abroad as well as from the corporate sector and NGOs, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is making a difference.

Adding to the difficulties of the people is the shortage of vaccines in many places.

Of the 267,334 fresh cases of infection recorded in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 28,438, slightly higher than the 26,616 reported yesterday.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours in the state shot up to 679 from 516 yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw the number of new cases fall below 1,000 for the first time in more than two months to 961, lower than 1,232 reported yesterday. The number of deaths in the city also dropped to 44 from 48 yesterday.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 130 deaths in Kolhapur, 61 in Palghar, 39 in Nashik, 35 in Sangli and 34 in Satara.

Karnataka, among the most-affected states, registered 30,309 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than the 38,603 posted yesterday. The number of deaths, however, went up to 525 from 476 yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 8,676 new cases of infection and 298 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 13,338 cases and 239 deaths reported yesterday.

Kerala, where there has been an uptrend in recent days, reported 97 deaths and 31,337 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours. The state had reported 87 deaths and 21,402 new cases yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has increased to 283,248 while the total number of cases so far, since the first coronavirus cases were reported in India in late January 2020, has risen to 25,496,330.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has risen to 21,986,363, up 389,851 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 86.23% from 85.60% yesterday.

The number of active cases fell by 127,046 to 3,226,719 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months. Since May 11, there has been a downtrend.

The world has reported a total of 163.963 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.399 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.996 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.732 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (587,203) and Brazil (439,050).

