India logs 97 COVID-19 deaths, 13,193 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 19, 2021

India today logged 97 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 13,193 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus in the country showed a rising trend in the last three days.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 156,111 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,963,394.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 30 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 11 times in the past 18 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 38th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 24 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,667,741 as of this morning, up 10,896 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.30%.

The number of active cases went up by 2,200 to 139,542 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 101 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 12,881 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses given to people across the country has touched 9,846,523 as of yesterday evening.

This number includes 6,234,635 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 464,932 who have taken the second dose as well as 3,146,956 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, the Health Ministry said.

Yesterday, a total of 317,190 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm, including the first doses aministered to 221,425 people and the second doses to 95,765.

The world has reported a total of more than 110.306 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,441,582 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.896 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.030 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (493,082), Brazil (243,457) and Mexico (178,108).

