India logs 955 COVID-19 deaths, 43,071 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 4, 2021

India today posted 955 deaths due to COVID-19 and 43,071 fresh cases of infection as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The country had reported 738 deaths and 44,111 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of deaths remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day and for the sixth time in seven days today. The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for seven days now and below 100,000 for the 27th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 402,005 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 30,545,433 today.

Of the 955 deaths registered in the last 24 hours in India, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 371, followed by 135 deaths in Kerala, 115 in Tamil Nadu, 86 in Karnataka, 45 in Odisha, 36 in Andhra Pradesh, 28 in Assam, 21 in West Bengal, 17 in Punjab, 13 in Haryana and 12 in Madhya Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were five COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 29,658,078 today, up 52,299 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 97.09% from 97.06% yesterday.

This is the 52nd consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases dipped by 10,183 to 485,350, the lowest since March 27, when the number was 452,647.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said a total of 35.12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered so far in the country. As many as 6,387,849 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.44% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 2.34% today. It has remained less than 5% for 27 consecutive days now.

