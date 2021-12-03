India logs 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, 391 more deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 3, 2021

India today logged 9,216 new cases of COVID-19 infection and added another 391 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 391 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 254 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday recorded 9,765 cases of COVID-19 infection and 477 deaths, including 307 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 254 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 137 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 470,115 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,615,757 today.

Of the 137 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 66, Maharashtra 24 and Tamil Nadu and West Bengal 12 each.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 34,045,666, up 8,612 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.35%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went up slightly, by 213, to 99,976 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 125.75 crore, including 73.67 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.84% today, below 2% for the 70th day and below 1% for the 19th consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.80% today, below 2% for 60 consecutive days and below 1% for the fourth consecutive day.

