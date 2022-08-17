India logs 9,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 36 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 17, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 9,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours -- higher than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday reported 8,813 cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 10,000-mark for the second day today.

Karnataka accounted for 1,121 of the 9,062 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, followed by 917 in Delhi, 836 in Maharashtra, 670 in Tamil Nadu, 636 in Haryana, 604 in Kerala, 453 in Uttar Pradesh, 446 in Himachal Pradesh, 425 in Gujarat, and 406 in Telangana.

The number of 36 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included six backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 30 deaths in the last 24 hours included six in Punjab, followed by five in Karnataka, three each in Delhi and Rajasthan, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, and one each in Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal.