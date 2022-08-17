India logs 9,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 36 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, August 17, 2022
India on Wednesday logged 9,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours -- higher than Tuesday's numbers.
The country had on Tuesday reported 8,813 cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths.
The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 10,000-mark for the second day today.
Karnataka accounted for 1,121 of the 9,062 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, followed by 917 in Delhi, 836 in Maharashtra, 670 in Tamil Nadu, 636 in Haryana, 604 in Kerala, 453 in Uttar Pradesh, 446 in Himachal Pradesh, 425 in Gujarat, and 406 in Telangana.
The number of 36 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included six backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 30 deaths in the last 24 hours included six in Punjab, followed by five in Karnataka, three each in Delhi and Rajasthan, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, and one each in Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,134 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,286,256 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,654,064 today, up 15,220 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.57%.
The number of active cases went down by 6,194 to 105,058 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 208.57 crore today, including 25.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.49% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.38% today.
A total of 88.10 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.65 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
