India logs 8,774 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, adds 621 deaths

New Delhi, November 28, 2021

India today logged 8,778 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and added 621 more deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 621 deaths reported today included 526 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yeserday recorded 8,318 cases of COVID-19 infection and 465 deaths, including 355 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 526 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 95 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 468,554 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,572,523 today.

Of the 95 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 28, followed by 17 deaths in Maharashtra and 11 each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period. National capital Delhi reported one death in the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,998,278 up 9,481 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.34%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 1,328 to 105,691 today, the lowest in 543 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 121.94 crore, including 82.86 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.85% today, below 2% for the 65th day and below 1% for the 14th consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.80% today, below 2% for 55 consecutive days and below 1% for six days in a row.

