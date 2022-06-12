India logs 8,582 new cases of COVID-19 infection, deaths come down to 4 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 12, 2022

India today logged 8,582 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly higher than yesterday's number -- even as the number of deaths fell to four in the last 24 hours.

Three of the deaths were reported from Kerala and one from Maharashtra.

Of the 8,582 fresh cases of infection, Maharashtra accounted for 2,922, followed by 2,471 in Kerala, 795 in Delhi, 562 in Karnataka, 411 in Haryana, 233 in Uttar Pradesh and 217 in Tamil Nadu.

The country had yesterday recorded 8,329 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,761 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,222,017 today.