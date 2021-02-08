India logs 84 COVID-19 deaths, 11,831 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 8, 2021

India today logged 84 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 11,831 new cases of infection during the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus maintained its downtrend across the country and the nationwide vaccination campaign continued apace.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 155,080 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,838,194.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 23 consecutive days now. It has dropped below 100 for the fourth time today in seven days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 28th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 twice in the last 14 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,534,505 as of this morning, up 11,904 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.19%.

The number of active cases went down slightly, by 157, to 148,609 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 78 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 12,059 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare and frontline workers who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, since the campaign began on January 16, has crossed 58 lakh as of yesterday evening. This number includes 53,17,760 healthcare workers and 4,85,857 frontline workers. As many as 28,059 people received the vaccination yesterday.

India now accounts for the third highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, after the United States and the United Kingdom.

The world has reported a total of more than 106.137 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,317,162 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.004 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.524 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (463,437), Brazil (231,534) and Mexico (166,200).

