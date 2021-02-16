India logs 81 COVID-19 deaths, 9,121 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 16, 2021

India today logged 81 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 9,121 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the disease continued to slow down across most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 155,813 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,925,710.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 27 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark ten times in the past 15 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 35 consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 22 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,633,025 as of this morning, up 11,805 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.32%.

The number of active cases fell by 2,765 to 136,872 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 90 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 11,649 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of people across the country who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination crossed the 8.5-million mark to reach 8,516,771 as of yesterday evening.

These include 6,057,162 healthcare workers and 2,361,491 frontline workers. As many as 98,118 healthcare workers have also received the second dose of the vaccination, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 231,476 people were vaccinated yesterday, the 31st day of the immunisation drive, which started on January 16. They included 157,919 who received the first dose of vaccine and 73,557 who got the second and last dose.

The world has reported a total of more than 109.142 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,407,607 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.692 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.866 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (486,317), Brazil (239,773) and Mexico (174,657).

