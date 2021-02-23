India logs 78 COVID-19 deaths, 10,584 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 23, 2021

India today logged 78 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 10,584 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

However, there is some concern about States such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, where there has been a spike in the numbers of new cases in recent days.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 156,463 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has crossed the 11-million mark to reach 11,016,434.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 34 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 14 times in the past 22 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 42nd consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 28 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,712,665 as of this morning, up 13,255 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.24%.

The number of active cases fell by 2,749 to 147,306 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 83 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 14,199 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 111.720 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,474,112 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.188 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.195 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (500,244), Brazil (247,143) and Mexico (180,536).

