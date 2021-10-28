India logs 733 more COVID-19 deaths as Kerala adds 529 previously unreported fatalities

New Delhi, October 28, 2021

India today logged 733 more COVID-19 deaths as Kerala added 529 more previously unreported fatalities to its tally after reconciliation of data of the past many months.

With this, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 2,304 in the last six days as a result of the audit of the data.

Not counting these 529 deaths, India recorded 204 COVID-19 deaths and 16,156 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday added 585 to its COVID-19 death toll, including 392 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, and 13,451 new cases of infection.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. The state recorded a rise in new cases to 9,445 and deaths to 93 as compared to 7,163 cases of infection and 90 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 456,386 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,231,809 today.

Of the 204 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 93 deaths in Kerala, followed by 38 in Maharashtra, 15 in West Bengal, 13 in Karnataka and 12 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 18 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,614,434, up 17,095 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.19% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 1,672 to 160,989 today -- the lowest in 243 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 104.04 crore, including 49.09 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.19% today, below 2% for the 34th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.25% today, below 2% for 24 consecutive days now.

