India logs 7,240 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, eight deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 9, 2022

India today logged 7,240 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours -- significantly higher than yesterday's number -- even as the number of deaths, at eight, stayed at single-digit levels for the fourth consecutive day.

The eight deaths added today included six in Kerala, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Of the 7,240 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 2,701 followed by 2,271 in Kerala, 564 in Delhi, 376 in Karnataka and 247 in Haryana.

The country had yesterday posted 5,233 cases of COVID-19 infection and seven deaths.