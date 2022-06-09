India logs 7,240 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, eight deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, June 9, 2022
India today logged 7,240 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours -- significantly higher than yesterday's number -- even as the number of deaths, at eight, stayed at single-digit levels for the fourth consecutive day.
The eight deaths added today included six in Kerala, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Delhi.
Of the 7,240 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 2,701 followed by 2,271 in Kerala, 564 in Delhi, 376 in Karnataka and 247 in Haryana.
The country had yesterday posted 5,233 cases of COVID-19 infection and seven deaths.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,723 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,197,522 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,640,301 today, up 3,591 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.
However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 17th consecutive day today, by 3,641 to 32,498.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 194.59 crore today, including 15.43 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 2.13% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 1.31% today.
A total of 85.38 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.40 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN