India logs 7,231 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 45 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 31, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 7,231 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- significantly higher than yesterday's number -- and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday recorded 2,862 new cases of infection and 30 deaths as the spread of the pandemic showed a decelerating trend across the country.

Maharashtra accounted for 1,444 of the 7,231 new cases of infection, followed by 930 in Kerala, 845 in Karnataka, 515 in Uttar Pradesh and 494 in Tamil Nadu.

The 45 deaths registered today included ten backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 35 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included eight in Maharashtra, five each in Delhi and Karnataka, three in Punjab, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,874 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,428,393 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,835,852 today, up 10,828 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.67%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,065 to 64,667 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 212.39 crore today, including 22.50 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.05% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.55% today.

A total of 88.58 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.52 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

