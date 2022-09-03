India logs 7,219 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 3, 2022
India on Saturday logged 7,219 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Friday's numbers.
The country had on Friday recorded 6,168 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 deaths.
The number of new cases of infection remained below the 10,000-mark for the eighth consecutive day today.
Of the 7,219 new cases, Kerala accounted for 1,283, followed by 1,258 cases in Maharashtra, 1,105 in Karnataka and 482 in Tamil Nadu.
The 33 deaths registered today included eight backlog cases in Kerala. Of the 25 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for six, followed by three in Kerala, two each in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,965 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,449,726 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,865,016 today, up 9,651 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.68%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 2,465 to 56,745 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 213.01 crore today, including 25.83 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.98% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.42% today.
A total of 88.68 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.64 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN