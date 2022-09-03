India logs 7,219 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 3, 2022

India on Saturday logged 7,219 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Friday's numbers.

The country had on Friday recorded 6,168 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection remained below the 10,000-mark for the eighth consecutive day today.

Of the 7,219 new cases, Kerala accounted for 1,283, followed by 1,258 cases in Maharashtra, 1,105 in Karnataka and 482 in Tamil Nadu.

The 33 deaths registered today included eight backlog cases in Kerala. Of the 25 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for six, followed by three in Kerala, two each in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.