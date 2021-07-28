India logs 640 COVID-19 deaths, 43,654 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 28, 2021

India today logged 640 deaths due to COVID-19 and 43,654 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to have slowed down in most parts of the country but the high numbers in some areas, especially Kerala, remained a cause of concern.

Of the 43,654 new cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala alone accounted for more than 50 per cent, at 22,129 cases. The state, which has been registering consistenly high numbers for the past several weeks, also reported 156 deaths during this period.

Today's India numbers are significantly higher than the 415 deaths and 29,689 new cases of infection reported yesterday.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 31 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 51st consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 422,022 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,484,605 today.

Of the 640 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, accounted for 254, followed by the 156 deaths in Kerala, 60 in Odisha, 32 in Karnataka, 29 in Tamil Nadu, 19 in Andhra Pradesh, 18 in Assam, 11 in Manipur and 10 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were two COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,663,147 today, up 41,678 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.39%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country increased by 1,336 to 399,436. It had fallen below 400,000 yesterday for the first time since March 25.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 44.61 crore today, including 40,02,358 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.36% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.51% today.

