India logs 617 COVID-19 deaths, 38,628 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 7, 2021

India today logged 617 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 38,628 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours is significantly higher than the 464 recorded yesterday while the number of fresh cases is markedly lower than the 44,643 registered yesterday.

Kerala alone accounted for more than half of the new cases in the country today, at 19,948.

Both Kerala and Maharashtra also accounted for 187 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

Kerala had posted 22,040 new cases and 117 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country has again risen above the 500-mark today after dropping below that level yesterday.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 40 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 60th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 40,000 today after remaining above that mark for three consecutive days.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 427,371 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,895,385 today.

Of the 617 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours today, apart from the 187 deaths each reported in Maharashtra and Kerala, there were 66 deaths in Odisha, 36 in Karnataka, 30 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 14 each in Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya and 11 in Punjab.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported five COVID-19 deaths and 44 new cases of infection during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,895,385 today, up 40,017 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.36%.

After rising for three consecutive days, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down by 2,006 to 412,153 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed the 50-crore mark today and reached 50,10,09,609 including 49,55,138 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.39% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.21% today, staying below 3% for the last 12 days.

