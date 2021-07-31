India logs 593 COVID-19 deaths, 41,649 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 31,2021

India today logged 593 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 41,649 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours amidst a declining trend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in most parts of the country.

However, the continuing high numbers of cases in Kerala and some other areas remained a cause of concern.

Of the 41,649 new cases posted in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala alone accounted for nearly half, at 20,772. The state also reported 116 deaths in this period.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the state has registered more than 22,000 new cases in a 24-hour period. Yesterday, the state had reported 22,064 cases and 128 deaths.

The country had registered 555 deaths and 44,230 new cases of infection yesterday.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the number of deaths in a single day has remained above the 500-mark. The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 34 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 54th consecutive day today. The number has, however, remained above 40,000 for four successive days now.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 423,810 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,613,993 today.

Of the 593 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, accounted for 231, followed by the 116 deaths in Kerala, 66 in Odisha, 34 in Karnataka, 27 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 each in Assam and Manipur, and 11 in Meghalaya.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were 63 new cases and three COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,781,263 today, up 37,291 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.36%, down slightly from 97.37% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country increased for the fourth consecutive day today, going up by 3,765 to 408,920 today. It had fallen below 400,000 last Tuesday for the first time since March 25.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 46.15 crore today, including 52,99,036 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.42% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.34% today.

