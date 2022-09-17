India logs 5,747 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 17, 2022

India on Saturday logged 5,747 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Friday's number -- and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday recorded 6,298 cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths.

The 29 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 13 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 16, Karnataka accounted for four deaths, followed by two each in Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,302 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,528,524 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,953,374 today, up 5,618 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose by 100 to 46,848 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 216.41 crore today, including 23.92 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.69% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.74% today.

A total of 89.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.40 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

