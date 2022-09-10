India logs 5,554 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 10, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 5,554 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours -- lower than Friday's numbers.

The country had on Friday recorded 6,093 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths.

Of the 18 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, there were two backlog case in Kerala.

Of the remaining 16, Delhi and Maharashtra accounted for four deaths each, followed by two in Haryana, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.