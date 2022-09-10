India logs 5,554 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 10, 2022
India on Saturday recorded 5,554 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours -- lower than Friday's numbers.
The country had on Friday recorded 6,093 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths.
Of the 18 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, there were two backlog case in Kerala.
Of the remaining 16, Delhi and Maharashtra accounted for four deaths each, followed by two in Haryana, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,139 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,490,283 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,913,294 today, up 6,322 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.70%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 786 to 48,850 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 214.77 crore today, including 21.63 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.47% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.80% today.
A total of 88.90 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.76 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN