India logs 549 more COVID-19 deaths as Kerala adds 385 previously unreported fatalities

New Delhi, October 30, 2021

India on Saturday logged 549 deaths due to COVID-19 as Kerala, currently the worst-hit state, added 385 more previously unreported fatalities to its tally following a reconciliation of the data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 3,341 in the last eight days as a result of the audit of the data.

Not counting these 385 deaths, India recorded 164 COVID-19 deaths and 14,313 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the country had recorded 805 COVID-19 deaths, including 652 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, and14,288 fresh cases of infection.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. The state recorded 7,722 new cases of infection and 86 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,738 cases and 56 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 457,740 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,260,470 today.

Of the 164 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 86 deaths in Kerala, followed by 36 in Maharashtra and 11 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 23 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,641,175, up 13,543 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.19% -- the highest since March 2020.

For the second consecutive day, the number of active cases in the country rose slightly by 221 to 161,555 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 105.43 crore, including 56.91 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.18% today, below 2% for the 36th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.22% today, below 2% for 26 consecutive days now.

