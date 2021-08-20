India logs 540 COVID-19 deaths, 36,571 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 20, 2021

India today logged 540 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 36,571 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours -- slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

While the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a downward trajectory in most parts of the country, the continuing high numbers in Kerala and Maharashtra remained a cause of concern for the authorities.

India had reported 530 COVID-19 deaths and 36,401 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been reporting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 57 per cent of the new cases in India in the last 24 hours, at 21,116, and as many as 197 of the 540 deaths. The state had registered 21,427 new cases and 179 deaths yesterday.

In Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country by far, there were 154 COVID-19 deaths and 5,225 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country stayed above the 500-mark for the second day today after remaining below that mark for five consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 53 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 73rd consecutive day today. It has remained below 40,000 for the seventh successive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 433,589 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,358,829 today.

Of the 540 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from the 197 deaths in Kerala and 154 in Maharashtra, there were 68 deaths in Odisha, 29 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Karnataka, 12 in West Bengal and 10 each in Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi registered two COVID-19 deaths during this period and 25 new cases -- the lowest in this year.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,561,635 today, up 36,555 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.53% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases fell for the sixth consecutive day, coming down by 524 to 363,605 today -- the lowest in 150 days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 57.22 crore, including 54,71,282 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 1.93% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.94% today, staying below 3% for the 25th consecutive day.

NNN