India logs 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 23, 2022

India on Friday logged 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours -- lower than Thursday's numbers.

The country had on Thursday recorded 5,443 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 2,300 of the 5,383 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 550 cases in Maharashtra and 522 in Tamil Nadu.

The 20 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included eight backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 12 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by one death each in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.