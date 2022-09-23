India logs 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 23, 2022
India on Friday logged 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours -- lower than Thursday's numbers.
The country had on Thursday recorded 5,443 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 2,300 of the 5,383 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 550 cases in Maharashtra and 522 in Tamil Nadu.
The 20 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included eight backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining 12 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by one death each in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,449 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,558,425 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,984,695 today, up 6,424 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,061 to 45,281 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 217.26 crore today, including 14.91 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.68% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.70% today.
A total of 89.30crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.20 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
