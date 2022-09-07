India logs 5,379 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 7, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 5,379 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours -- higher than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday recorded 4,417 cases of infection and 23 deaths.

The 27 deaths registered today included 11 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the 16 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal accounted for two each, and Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand one each.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,057 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,472,241 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,893,590 today, up 7,094 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.70%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,742 to 50,594 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 213.91 crore today, including 18.81 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.67% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.0% today.

A total of 88.80 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.21 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN