India logs 533 COVID-19 deaths, 42,982 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 5, 2021

India today logged 533 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 42,982 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a downward trajectory in most parts of the country.

The country had registered 562 COVID-19 deaths and 42,625 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala alone accounted for more than half of the new cases, at 22,414. The state also registered 108 COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours. The state had posted 23,676 new cases and 148 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country stayed above the 500-mark for the second consecutive day after staying below that level for two days. Before that, it had remained above 500 for five consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 38 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 58th consecutive day today. It has remained above 40,000 for two consecutive days today after dropping below that mark for a day on August 3. Before that, it had remained above 40,000 for six days in a row.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 426,290 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,812,114 today.

Of the 533 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state so far, accounted for 195, followed by 108 deaths in Kerala, 66 in Odisha, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 30 in Karnataka, 19 in Assam, 16 in Andhra Pradesh, 14 in Manipur and 10 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported 67 new cases of infection and no deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,974,748 today, up 41,726 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.36%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the second consecutive today, going up by 723 to 411,076 . It had gone down on Tuesday after rising for six consecutive days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 48.93 crore today, including 37,55,115 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.37% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.58% today, staying below 3% for the last 10 days.

NNN