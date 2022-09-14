India logs 5,108 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 14, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 5,108 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly higher than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday reported 4,369 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths.

The 31 deaths posted today included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 19 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for four, followed by three deaths each in Gujarat and Karnataka, two each in Bihar and Chhattisgarh, and one each in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,216 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,510,057 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,936,092 today, up 5,675 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 598 to 45,749 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 215.67 crore today, including 19.25 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.44% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.70% today.

A total of 89.02 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.55 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

