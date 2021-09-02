India logs 509 COVID-19 deaths, 47,092 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 2, 2021

India today logged 509 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 47,092 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly higher numbers than yesterday.

The country had reported 460 COVID-19 deaths and 41,965 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for nearly 70% of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at 32,803, and 173 of the 509 deaths.

The state had registered 30,203 cases and 115 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 65 consecutive days. It has, however, stayed above 40,000 for two consecutive days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 439,529 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,857,937 today.

Of the 509 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 183, followed by 173 deaths in Kerala, 53 in Odisha, 21 in Karnataka, 20 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in West Bengal, 11 in Assam, and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there was no COVID-19 death reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,028,825 today, up 35,181 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell to 97.47% from 97.50% yesterday.

The number of active cases continued to rise, going up by 11,402 to 389,583 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 66.30 crore, including 81.09 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.62% today, below 3% for the 69th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.80% today.

